This Little Piggy… Was Pardoned! What to Know About Hialeah's Annual Pig Pardon

You may have heard of the presidential turkey pardon for Thanksgiving. Well, here in South Florida, we do things a little differently.

Each year, several pigs are pardoned across South Florida — just in time for Noche Buena, or Christmas Eve.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's pig pardon and the story behind the annual tradition.

Meet the pigs being pardoned in 2022

On Tuesday, the city of Hialeah will pardon two pigs named Hamilton and Wilbur.

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, the Hialeah City Council, School Board Member Roberto Alonso, and Palm Springs Middle School students will all be in attendance to set the pigs free.

Hamilton and Wilbur will live the rest of their lives on a small farm called "La Finka," located inside Palm Springs Middle School, where they will be under the care of students and faculty.

This pair won't be the only pigs who'll be spared this year — Miami-Dade County also holds its own annual pardoning event.

This year's ceremony will be held on Dec. 21 at Latin Café 2000 in Brickell starting at 10:30 a.m. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be pardoning Holly, who will enjoy her new foster home at Aguacate Sanctuary of Love.

Last year, four pigs were pardoned: Manchita, Sakura, Shlomo and David. Now, they enjoy their new foster home in Miami-Dade County with ample space to run free.

Why does South Florida pardon pigs instead of turkeys?

Each year, South Florida pardons two pigs in time for Christmas Eve, just as the president pardons turkeys in time for Thanksgiving. But why pigs?

Around the holidays, many Hispanic families roast a pig for dinner. Roast pork is a traditional holiday meal for many families, especially Cuban families, on Christmas Eve.

The pork roasts in a traditional box called "La Caja China," which is made of wood and lined with sheets of aluminum.

The pig roasts in the box under layers of smoldering coal — a method that results in crispy skin and tender, juicy meat.

With its rich population of Cuban and Hispanic residents, Miami-Dade County is the perfect place for an annual pig pardon. The traditional roast pork dinner is a staple in many households across the city and throughout South Florida.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Hialeah's pig pardoning ceremony is a separate event from Miami-Dade County's pig pardoning.