‘This One Hits Me': Parkland Parents React to School Shooting That Killed 3 Kids, 3 Adults in Nashville

Hearing about young lives lost to gun violence in another school shooting is a familiar pain in South Florida — particularly for the families of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

"It's a hole in your heart that will never heal," said Max Schachter whose son Alex was among the 17 killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting.

"I am happy that the shooter is not alive anymore," he said, referring to the fact that police in Nashville shot and killed the suspected school shooter there. "Unfortunately, we were not that fortunate. We had to go through a horrible trial."

Schachter listened closely to the news conferences Monday about the six victims killed at the Covenant School.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“The media asked the police chief did they have an SRO, a school resource officer, and he said no. It’s a church. And that was very striking," he said. "I think every place of education and learning, where you have children that can't defend themselves, every school needs to have an armed security officer."

Manuel Oliver's son Joaquin was also killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

"I was just two days ago with my wife, Patricia, in D.C. fighting against this trying to get people to understand that this is preventable, so this one hits me on my level of tolerance," said Oliver.

It was on that same trip that Oliver and his wife were escorted out of a house judiciary committee meeting on gun rights following an outburst.

Manuel Oliver, the father of a Parkland shooting victim, was arrested Thursday in Washington D.C. after he and his wife were removed from a hearing on gun regulations.

Video shows Oliver being thrown to the ground and arrested in the hallway. Though, this father says he will not be silenced.

"Three babies were murdered today. What are we supposed to do?" Oliver said. "Thoughts and prayers? This is a Christian school. These kids were praying every single day. So it's not that we don't have faith in God. It's that we don't have laws — that’s the problem."

Oliver says he's calling for a national strike from all levels of education "until federal laws occur."

He posted on Twitter, "not fighting back for the next victim of gun violence makes us part of the problem."

Parkland parent Manuel Oliver speaks out following his arrest after being removed from a gun law hearing in D.C. NBC 6's Lorena Inclan reports