hurricane ian

Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Though not in the direct path of a rapidly increasing Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida are still waking up without power Wednesday morning.

FPL reports 19,050 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 4,970 customers without power in Broward as of 7:30 a.m.

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida.

Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

hurricane ianMiami-DadeBrowardFPL
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us