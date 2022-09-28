Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL

Though not in the direct path of a rapidly increasing Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida are still waking up without power Wednesday morning.

FPL reports 19,050 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 4,970 customers without power in Broward as of 7:30 a.m.

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida.

Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars.