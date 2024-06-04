Three lanes blocked on Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County

Traffic troubles continue off of the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County on Tuesday morning.

Three lanes are blocked after a crash in the northbound lanes just before University Drive.

Traffic is starting to back up as only one lane is open.

Take U.S. 441 as an alternate route. You can also take I-95 especially into the Coral Springs and Parkland areas. The Turnpike is another option.

A large police presence could be seen investigating the incident, which appeared to only involve one car. It was unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.