Three Miami pizzerias among the best in the nation, new list says

Three Miami pizzerias made the cut in a list of the top 50 pizza spots in the U.S.

As part of its "Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World," Italy-based ranker "Top 50 Pizza" released its new list for 2023.

'O Munaciello ranked the highest, coming in at #7.

The restaurant offers hand-made Neapolitan-style pizza, "from Naples to all over the world."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami Beach's La Leggenda ranked #11 on the list.

The spot is well known for both its authenticity and its gluten-free pizza dough.

Also from Miami Beach, PizzElla made it to #40 on the list.

PizzElla bakes their pies at 900 degrees for a crust that's crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside.

Here's the top 10 pizzerias in the U.S., according to "Top 50 Pizza". Click here to see the full list.