Three Shot Following Bar Fight in North Lauderdale

At least four people were injured in the shooting that followed a North Lauderdale bar fight.

File image of a Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle
Multiple people were injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in North Lauderdale, police said.

Broward Regional Communications responded to the incident just after 3:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of North State Road 7.

Upon arrival, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies located three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and transported the three victims to an area hospital. A fourth victim transported themselves to an area hospital.

One individual suffered injuries that may be life-threatening, while the other three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a fight occurred inside the Player’s Sports Bar and Grill, and a patron was removed.

That patron is believed to have shot at the business, striking multiple people. The shooter then fled southbound on North State Road 7, police said.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are still investigating the circumstances of this incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

