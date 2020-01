According to Miami-Dade police, units were responding to reports of a triple-homicide in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place in a residence in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue.

Preliminary investigations revealed that someone was attempting to contact their family at a house, and discovered three dead women with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police are currently seeking a 49-year-old Ernesto Caballero and a newborn out of concern for their well-being.