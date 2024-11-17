‘Too good for this world': Family, friends gather to honor 19-year-old who drowned after saving sister

Family and friends of a 19-year-old swimmer who drowned in Miami Beach are celebrating his life.

On Saturday, dozens gathered on the beach for a candlelight vigil for Victor Enrique Castaneda, Jr.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Friday that the teen's remains washed up on the beach in Key Biscayne earlier in the week. Last Saturday, police say Castaneda got in the water in Miami Beach and went missing.

His family says he went into the water with his friends and little sister and got caught in a rip current. They said he saved his sister first before disappearing in the water.

Loved ones set off fireworks Saturday to remember Castaneda. Two Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boats shot water into the air to honor the teen.

“He would have loved to see how many people came together to love him,” Chloe Castaneda said.

Castaneda’s family says he died a hero.

“My brother was an amazing person and to know him was to love him,” Jessica Castaneda said. “I find comfort in knowing that maybe he was too good for this world.”

Miami Beach Police say this is an open investigation in collaboration with Miami Dade Police Department.