Tourist Drowns After Jumping Into Biscayne Bay Near Brickell: Police

What was supposed to be a fun holiday weekend in Miami turned deadly when two tourists jumped into Biscayne Bay near Brickell early Thursday, leaving one man dead.

Miami Police said officers responded to the area in the 1100 block of Brickell Bay Drive just before 5 a.m. after reports that a man jumped into the water.

When first responders arrived they found two men in the water. One of them was treading water but the other appeared to be dead, officials said.

Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said one of the men had jumped into the water, followed by his friend.

"What we have on the story is that they were both partying, they were having a good time, having drinks, when they were playing around one was chasing the other, the first one decided he’s going to jump into the water, not knowing what was under the water, and the second one comes right behind him and in too with him," Vega said.

Police said one of the men died. The person who survived is 26. Their identities weren't released but police said the two men were in Miami on vacation.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.