Traffic delays expected after Miami-Dade Police respond to medical emergency involving 2 kids along I-95

By Monica Galarza and Julia Bagg

Major traffic delays are expected Friday morning after Miami-Dade Police responded to a medical emergency involving two minors at I-95 northbound and Florida's Turnpike extension.

At this time, road rangers have blocked off the northbound on-ramp at Golden Glades with access to the Palmetto Expressway and the Turnpike.

At this time, officers are not describing the incident as a crash, but have confirmed two children were involved.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

