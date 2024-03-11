Traffic delays expected after motorcycle crash shuts down northbound ramp to I-95 in Broward

The Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a crash involving a motorcycle shut down the northbound ramp to Interstate 95 at Griffin Road on Monday morning.

According to BSO, due to the crash, the northbound ramp to I-95 has been shut down at Griffin Road until further notice.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The northbound I-95 ramp at Griffin Road is shut down until further notice. BSO deputies are on scene investigating a crash involving a motorcycle. Motorists should seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/5RHSiQDY4f — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 11, 2024

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.