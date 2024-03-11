Broward Sheriffs Office

Traffic delays expected after motorcycle crash shuts down northbound ramp to I-95 in Broward

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a crash involving a motorcycle shut down the northbound ramp to Interstate 95 at Griffin Road on Monday morning.

According to BSO, due to the crash, the northbound ramp to I-95 has been shut down at Griffin Road until further notice.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

