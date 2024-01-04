Traffic delays expected after multi-vehicle crash shuts down 2 lanes along Palmetto Expressway

A multi-vehicle crash along the Palmetto Expressway is causing major traffic delays Thursday morning after the two left southbound lanes were blocked off.

The crash occurred in Miami-Dade County on SR-826 South just before US-27/Okeechobee Road.

Palmetto Problems! SB at 103rd St. 5+ Cars Involved. Big delays from I-75 https://t.co/AaYaMrBTCE — Total Traffic Miami  (@TotalTrafficMIA) January 4, 2024

Aerial footage of the scene showed several cars pulled off to the left lanes of the expressway and one car showed significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

Video also showed traffic stalled with cars moving bumper to bumper for miles.

Police have not released any information as to the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.