Traffic delays expected after reports of a possible car in water in North Lauderdale

Officials are investigating after reports of a car in water early Friday morning off Florida’s Turnpike in Broward County.

NBC6 received reports that a vehicle went into the water off the southbound lanes of the Turnpike at Commercial Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

Video captured from the scene showed a heavy police presence as well as fire crews from .North Lauderdale, Coral Springs and Parkland.

Traffic delays are expected on the Turnpike as the southbound on-ramp to the Turnpike from Commercial Boulevard remains closed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.