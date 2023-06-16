Tri-Rail awarded millions to upgrade trains: Here are the improvements passengers should expect

The Tri-Rail is moving full speed ahead after they received a major federal grant to enhance their trains, and there are plans in the works to add new service at Miami Central Station.

“We were awarded a grant through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). A little bit over $71 million and we’re going to match that with some of our local funds from our county partners," said David Decht, the executive director of South Florida Regional Transportation Authority Tri-Rail. "So we’ve got about $180 million that we’re going to use to upgrade our equipment."

With that huge chunk of change, Decht described how passengers can expect to see a lot of improvements on their trains.

With the new equipment, you can expect to have:

Screens inside to tell you where you are

More reliable and faster Wi-Fi

Newer and more comfortable seats

Six locomotives, probably 12 coach cars, and six cab cars

"It will probably take us about three to five years to make those purchases, but we look forward to having a better and more quality rolling stock,” Decht said.

Lynn Johnson frequently rides the Tri-Rail three times a week.

“Convenient, and it takes me to more places. I think that’s fantastic," she said. "Improvement is always welcome. I think everybody should benefit from it and enjoy."

“I think it’s a good thing for people so that it will be more convenient for them with added trains and newer trains,” said Tri-Rail passenger Gary Mesina.

Not only are they hoping to add more reliable service for passengers, but you could soon see the Tri-Rail expanding down south, as they anticipate their next stop, Miami Central Station.

“There’s a plan to go into Miami Central. We’re working very closely with our partners at Brightline and FEC," Decht said. "We feel like we’ve done everything we can do and we’re waiting for access on the FEC tracks and we’re working with the FEC on that so we’re working really hard."

Platform work has already been completed, but Decht says there are a few more safety steps and tests that have to happen before the can officially roll in on those tracks.

“We had the goal of fall. We’ve been looking at fall for quite some time," Decht said. "We hadn’t set any dates, but right now every week that we don’t have access to the FEC is a week tacked on to the end of this project."

The Brightline already runs through Miami Central Station, so passengers in South Florida will potentially have two train options at the site in the near future. No official date has been announced.

“I think we complement each other. I don’t look at Brightline and us as competing," Decht said. "We provide similar services with different customers. I think it’s just good for everybody. Brightline raises the bar on what we should all expect from our service."

Tri-Rail ridership is also seeing an increase as some people are ditching their cars to take public transportation. According to Decht, their numbers have been steadily climbing with recent ridership at almost 90 percent of their pre-Covid levels and they’re also seeing increases on the weekend.