Trio faces charges in armed robbery shootout outside Wynwood club

Three men are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery and shootout outside a Wynwood club over the weekend, police said.

Quinton Price Charles and Julian Maurice Reid, both 21, and 20-year-old Johmarrie Jaqayveis Taylor, were arrested on attempted murder and armed robbery charges, arrest reports said.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday outside Wynwood Brick House at 178 Northwest 28th Street.

According to the reports, a man was leaving the club and as he approached his car he was confronted by the three armed suspects.

"You know what it is!" one of the suspects said, as they pointed their weapons at him and demanded his money and jewelry, the reports said.

The man handed over his chain, then grabbed a gun from one of the suspects and exchanged gunfire with the other two, the reports said.

A second victim witnessed the robbery and yelled at the suspects, and one of the ski-masked suspects who was armed with an assault rifle started shooting at him, the reports said.

The suspects tried to flee the scene but the second victim used his vehicle to block the exit, so they started ramming his vehicle, then tried to run from the scene, the reports said.

Police responded, a perimeter was set up, and the three suspects were taken into custody.

Officers recovered at least one firearm, a mask, and the robbery victim's jewelry, the reports said.

The three suspects were booked into jail, where they were being held without bond.

No injuries were reported.