Tropical Depression 13 Could Become Next Hurricane During Approach Toward Nicaragua

Forecasters were keeping an eye on a tropical depression in the Caribbean that was expected to possibly become the season's next hurricane as it approached Nicaragua.

Tropical Depression Thirteen moved west about 700 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday.

A hurricane watch was in effect for portions of Colombia including San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands. A tropical storm warning was in effect for the coast of Colombia from Riohacha eastward to the Colombia/Venezuela border.

Winds from the system were at 35 mph and could potentially increase to tropical storm force by Friday morning. The system was forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast of Central America on Saturday, the NHC said.

The next storm name in 2022 is Julia.

11pm Thursday: Tropical Depression Thirteen forms, likely to become Julia sometime Friday. Swath of destructive winds and flooding rains head for Central America this weekend as hurricane conditions appear likely. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/D4YUIdB2BK — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) October 7, 2022

The forecast cone had the system moving to the west or west-northwest before a possible landfall in Nicaragua.

The system was expected to stay well south of Florida.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Twelve become a remnant low Thursday night.