2022 Hurricane Season

Tropical Depression 13 Could Become Next Hurricane During Approach Toward Nicaragua

Tropical Depression Thirteen moved west about 700 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Forecasters were keeping an eye on a tropical depression in the Caribbean that was expected to possibly become the season's next hurricane as it approached Nicaragua.

Tropical Depression Thirteen moved west about 700 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday.

A hurricane watch was in effect for portions of Colombia including San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands. A tropical storm warning was in effect for the coast of Colombia from Riohacha eastward to the Colombia/Venezuela border.

Winds from the system were at 35 mph and could potentially increase to tropical storm force by Friday morning. The system was forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast of Central America on Saturday, the NHC said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The next storm name in 2022 is Julia.

The forecast cone had the system moving to the west or west-northwest before a possible landfall in Nicaragua.

Local

hurricane ian aftermath 3 hours ago

Miami-Dade County Sending Water and Sewer Staff to Assist in Rebuild After Ian

Broward 2 hours ago

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found on Sidewalk of Weston Community During Yom Kippur

The system was expected to stay well south of Florida.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Twelve become a remnant low Thursday night.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

2022 Hurricane SeasonCaribbeanatlantic hurricane seasonHurricane seasonTropical Depression Thirteen
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us