Tropical Depression Forms East of Northern Leeward Islands

A tropical depression has formed about 670 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. The depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts that it will become a tropical storm by Sunday and could pass the north of the northern Leeward Islands by Monday or Tuesday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time, but interests in the Northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.