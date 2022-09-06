Tropical Storm Earl Expected to Strengthen to Hurricane Later This Week

Tropical Storm Earl was a bit disorganized Tuesday morning, but it is still poised to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Earl, located north of St. Thomas and south of Bermuda, has winds of 65 mph and is moving north at 7 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said Earl is expected to strengthen to a hurricane in the next few days.

North of Earl is Hurricane Danielle, which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane again on Saturday.

Although it is not expected to impact land, Hurricane Danielle is meandering in the open water with sustained winds of 75 mph and is expecting to weaken in the coming days.

There should be no tropical impacts on South Florida or the U.S. over the extended period.