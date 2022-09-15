Tropical Storm Fiona Could Intensify Ahead of Push Away From United States

The latest named system of the 2022 hurricane season formed, but forecasters do not expect Tropical Storm Fiona to impact the United States.

Fiona formed Wednesday and has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour as it moved west at 13 mph in the latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Marteen, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla.

Fiona was expected to reach the Leeward Islands by Friday or Saturday, before moving west over both Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, but forecasters do not expect it to form into a major system.

Forecasts have winds pushing some of the thunderstorms away from the system and eventually push it away from the United States

Between three and six inches of rain are expected for parts of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola. Flash flooding is possible for parts of the area.

The last named system, Earl, became a Category 2 hurricane before dying out over the northern Atlantic last weekend.

Earl and the system before it, Hurricane Danielle, formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season - far below the active seasons of the past several years.