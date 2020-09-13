Tropical Storm Sally Moves Away from South Florida, Tropical Depression 20 Forms

What to Know Tropical Storm Sally continued its path towards the Gulf Coast Sunday morning

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the Keys, and Miami-Dade and Broward will see scattered showers throughout the morning

Tropical Depression 20 has also formed over the Atlantic, and it's expected to reach Tropical Storm strength by early next week

South Florida was still expected to see rain and flooding Sunday as Tropical Storm Sally continued to make its way towards the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. update, Sally was about 155 miles west of Port Charlotte, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

South Florida may still experience bands of rain and scattered showers Sunday, and more flooding is still possible in Key West, where a Flood Watch remains in effect.

Meteorologists said the storm would continue to move over the southeastern and eastern Gulf of Mexico today, gaining strength before it makes landfall late Monday and Tuesday. Life-threatening storm surge is possible along portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

A Storm Surge Watch was in place from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border. A Tropical Storm Warning was in place for east of Ocean Springs, Mississippi to Indian Pass Florida.

Back over the Atlantic, Tropical Depression 20 formed and was 1,745 miles east of the lesser Antilles Sunday. The system had maximum sustained wind gusts at 35 mph as it moved west-northwest at 10 mph.

It is expected to continue to strengthen over the next several days, and turn into a Tropical Storm by Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Sally continued its path away from South Florida while Tropical Depression 20 formed over the central tropical Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paulette became Hurricane Paulette with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Paulette was 280 miles southeast of Bermuda Sunday, where a hurricane watch is in effect.

Forecasters said Paulette would drop up to 6 inches of rain on the territory through Monday, adding that it is expected to be a “dangerous hurricane” when it is near Bermuda on Sunday night and Monday.