Tropical Storm Sean forms in Atlantic, but is not expected to strengthen much

Tropical Storm Sean formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday, but the storm is not expected to strengthen too much.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sean was located about 725 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph.

The is forecast to move west-northwestward or northwestward over the next few days.

According to the National Hurricane Center there is a tropical wave being tracked just offshore of west Africa that is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC said the system has a 20 percent chance of development over the next seven days as it could gradually strengthen while it moves westward across the Atlantic.