Tropical Storm Warning for All of South Florida as Tropical Cyclone One Approaches

All of South Florida is now under a Tropical Storm Warning due to what could be the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed Thursday and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flooding to South Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One was located 125 miles north of Cozumel, Mexico, and 420 miles southwest of Fort Myers, and was moving northeast at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as of the latest advisory.

A Flood Watch is also in effect for coastal Miami-Dade and a Flood Advisory for Broward.

The system should move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through Friday night, and then move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If it develops into a tropical storm, which forecasters said is possible, it would be named Alex.

At this time, it looks like more a rain impact than a wind impact, but that rain could be very heavy on Friday and Saturday.

Some parts of South Florida could see as much as five inches of rain over the course of the system's impact. But rainfall forecasts are trending up with model output of as much as 10 inches in metro South Florida, according to NBC 6 Hurricane Specialist John Morales.

Winds will gust as well, quite possibly 30-40 miles per hour or slightly higher.

It does seem as though Tropical Storm or even Hurricane Alex could form in the Atlantic after the system crosses Florida.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began Wednesday with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year and forecasters already keeping an eye on one system that could become the first named storm of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.

