Tropical System Likely to Impact South Florida Next Week

South Florida looks to get tropical moisture by the middle of this week.

The area of interest near the Bahamas has a 90 percent chance for development over the next 5 days.

Computer models disagree on the intensity of this system but they agree on a tropical or sub-tropical storm developing. If that happens, we would have Nicole as the next named storm.

The confidence for tropical moisture in South Florida is going up - A subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form early this week and turn westward toward Florida.@nbc6 pic.twitter.com/Ila9aRS5Wn — Chelsea Ambriz (@ChelseaAmbrizTV) November 6, 2022

The timing shows the system moving across the Bahamas and heading west toward South Florida mid-week.

The current cold front swinging through the US will exit into the Atlantic and help keep this system out of the area through Tuesday.

Then, it looks to take the westerly turn toward Florida and bring in the rain showers more widespread. Wednesday and Thursday will be the most active days.

Impacts include: heavy rain at times along with strong wind gusts. The exact track is still to be determined but with the moisture, inland flooding could be problematic.

Marine impacts include the high rip current risk and small craft concerns, along with flooding.

Currently, there are Small Craft Advisories, Rip Current Statements, and Coastal Flood Statements ongoing.

King Tide coupled with the onshore wind could lead to higher flooding risks in low-lying coastal communities.