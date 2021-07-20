Miami-Dade County

Truck Slams Into Entrance of NE Miami-Dade Convenience Store

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A collision between two vehicles sent a truck right into the entrance of a convenience store Tuesday in northeast Miami-Dade.

Footage from the scene shows the entrance of the Kwik Stop on North Miami Avenue and NW 148th Street completely smashed in.

Miami-Dade police said when the two vehicles crashed into each other, the truck swerved and crashed right into the store.

One person was taken to the hospital.

This article tagged under:

