Truck Slams Into Entrance of NE Miami-Dade Convenience Store

A collision between two vehicles sent a truck right into the entrance of a convenience store Tuesday in northeast Miami-Dade.

Footage from the scene shows the entrance of the Kwik Stop on North Miami Avenue and NW 148th Street completely smashed in.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Miami-Dade police said when the two vehicles crashed into each other, the truck swerved and crashed right into the store.

One person was taken to the hospital.