Trump, Biden Returning to Florida Thursday for Campaign Events

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be back in Florida Thursday for campaign events as the presidential race enters its final days.

Trump will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Thursday afternoon, his campaign said.

Biden is also expected to make a Tampa appearance Thursday before planned stops in Broward County. Details about the Biden events haven't been released.

Both campaigns are going all out to win Florida, a key swing state in the Nov. 3 election.

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump stumped for her father at a rally in Miami's Bayfront Park, while former President Barack Obama held a rally for Biden in Orlando.

Ivanka Trump rallied voters in Miami a week before Election Day. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

The race for Florida, which has 29 electoral votes at stake, figures to be close once again. Trump carried the state by about 113,000 votes over Hillary Clinton in 2016, a margin of 1.2 percentage points.