Trump Cancels Florida Trip, Miami Debate May Be in Doubt After Positive COVID Test

President Donald Trump has canceled plans to travel to Florida Friday for a rally and the upcoming presidential debate in Miami may be in doubt following his positive coronavirus test.

Trump had been scheduled to fly to Florida Friday for a rally at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport but canceled after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

".@FLCaseyDeSantis and I send our best wishes for a swift recovery to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Hope to see both of them back in Florida very soon," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted Friday.

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I send our best wishes for a swift recovery to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Hope to see both of them back in Florida very soon. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 2, 2020

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, the White House released a revised schedule with only one event: a phone call on "COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors."

The positive COVID test also could put the second presidential debate with Joe Biden, set for Oct. 15 at Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center, in doubt.

Trump was in South Florida last Friday to attend a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable at Trump National Doral.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., sent their thoughts to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a speedy recovery from COVID-19 at the start of a House Select Subcommittee Coronavirus hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Trump announced he and Melania tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning.