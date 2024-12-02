Trump nominates Florida sheriff to head Drug Enforcement Agency

President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister to serve as the next administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

“For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community Safe,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Chronister will work with Trump’s nominee for attorney general, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, to stop drugs crossing the “Southern Border,” the president-elect added. Bondi was a Hillsborough County prosecutor prior to her election to the state Cabinet in 2010.

In a post on X, Chronister called Trump’s appointment the “honor of a lifetime” and said he was “deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation.”

It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated by President @realDonaldTrump to serve as the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation. pic.twitter.com/X5lslYyF1U — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) December 1, 2024

Chronister was appointed sheriff in 2017 by then-Gov. Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. senator, and was re-elected three times. Chronister, a Republican, was re-elected this year without opposition.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, a Democrat who is a former Tampa police chief, praised Chronister's selection on X, calling it a "much deserved" and "excellent" choice by Trump.