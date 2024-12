Two bricks of suspected cocaine were found washed ashore in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

The discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Grassy Key, near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

A passerby found the two bricks, which each weighed around one kilogram.

Photos released Tuesday by the sheriff's office showed the bricks wrapped up and covered in sand.

The bricks were later turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.