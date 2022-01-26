Two BSO Deputies Hospitalized After Car Chase, Crash in Lauderhill

Two deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office were hospitalized after being injured during a car chase and crash in the city of Lauderhill late Tuesday night.

BSO investigators say the incident started just before 11 p.m., when deputies were notified of an alleged reckless driver near State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard. A deputy who had responded on foot attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and struck the deputy.

A chase ensued and entered the city of Lauderhill, where a crash occurred on Oakland Park Boulevard just west of Rock Island Road. Another BSO deputy was involved in that crash.

The driver fled on foot but was later caught by deputies and taken into custody.

Both BSO deputies and the driver were taken to area hospitals with injuries, but all are considered to be non-life threatening.

An investigation continues and no additional details were released. Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning.