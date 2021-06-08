Two Dead Following Drive-By Shooting in Brownsville

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning that left two dead in Brownsville.

Police discovered a crashed vehicle with two passengers who had sustained gunshot wounds when they responded to the scene at 5205 NW 29th Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The female passenger in the car was dead on the scene, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the male victim to JMH Ryder Center in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries hours later.

The preliminary investigation revealed it was a result of a drive-by shooting, where an unknown vehicle opened fire, causing the victims' car to crash into a fence, police said.

Officials have not released any additional information on the victims' identities or any information on the alleged shooter.

Homicide detectives are on scene and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.