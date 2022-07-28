Two Deaths Reported in Monroe County at Start of Lobster Mini-Season

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the deaths of two men Wednesday during the first day of lobster mini-season.

MCSO reports the first incident took place just north of Key West, where a 51-year-old man from Tampa lost consciousness while snorkeling around 12:30 p.m. and became unresponsive.

Coast Guard officials responded and began to perform CPR on the man, whose identity was not released. He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, where he was pronounced dead.

The second incident took place just north of Mile Marker 3 on the Gulf side, where 64-year-old Gregg Dietz of Texas died after collapsing on a boat.

Dietz was on a rental vessel when the incident took place. He was also taken to Lower Keys Medical Center and pronounced dead.

MSCO said foul play was not suspected in either case.