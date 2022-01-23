shooting

Two Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run Shooting on I-75

Two victims are in the hospital after a shooting took place on I-75 Saturday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place at approximately 9:16 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-75 in the area of Sheridan Street.  

According to BSO, the suspect in an unknown vehicle shot multiple times on the left side of the victim’s black Honda Accord, striking the male driver, 34, and the female passenger, 24. 

The suspect vehicle continued without stopping. 

The victim’s vehicle exited off I-75 and Sheridan Street, where they stopped at a gas station and contacted authorities. Both the driver and passenger were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

