Two Injured in Shooting at Cargo Area Near Miami International Airport

Two men are hospitalized after gunshots were fired in a cargo area adjacent to Miami International Airport Thursday, according to Miami-Dade police. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m.

Police say a dispute from several days prior to the incident escalated into a physical confrontation between four adult males, with one of the men pulling out a gun.

The two victims were transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle by relatives who work in the same warehouse.  

One of the victims was struck in the lower extremities and the other in the abdominal area. Both are in stable condition.

Police have detained the shooter and the other person involved in the argument is being questioned. No charges have been filed yet.

Police did not identify any of the men involved or release details on how many shots were fired.

This is developing story. Please check back with NBC 6 for updates.

