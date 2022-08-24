Miami-Dade

Two Miami-Dade Officers Stabbed During Incident, Suspect in Custody

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after being stabbed during an incident in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the officers responded to the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street after reports of a man making threats with a knife. Once in the area, the officers were attacked by a man with a knife.

One female officer suffered lacerations to her neck and arm while a male officer was stabbed in his arm. Both officers, who were not identified, were taken to Ryder Trauma Center and are listed in stable condition with officers at the scene telling NBC 6 they are expected to be okay.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody.

Investigators have not released details on what led to the incident.

