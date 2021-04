Two people were injured in a Miami Beach rollover crash involving a U.S. Postal Service truck Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. near 77th Street and Dickens Avenue when a Range Rover Crashed into the truck, Miami Beach Police officials said.

Two people who were in the USPS truck were hospitalized. Their exact conditions were unknown.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

