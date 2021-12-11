Two People Shot in Coconut Grove

Two people were shot in Coconut Grove Saturday.

According to Miami PD, units responded to the area of Southwest 29th Street and Bird Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, they located a 17-year-old male and a 20-year-old male who had been shot.

The victims were transported to Jackson Medical Hospital Trauma Center.

The investigation is on-going and authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.