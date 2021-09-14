Hurricane Season 2021

Two Potential Systems in Atlantic Could Become Named By Week's End: NHC

Forecasters do not expect either potential system to impact South Florida or the United States at this point, but they will watch for any changes

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An already active 2021 hurricane season could have two more named systems by the end of the week with neither one expected to impact South Florida at this time.

The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure located north of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico is expected to form by midweek as it moves north-northwest.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The area could move later to the north through the Atlantic Ocean and away from the United States. A 60 percent chance of formation is forecast over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a second tropical wave just off the coast of Africa is producing a large area of showers and storms while showing signs of organization.

Local

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

6 to Know: Former Cuban Political Prisoner Faces Home Eviction in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade 19 mins ago

Several Cars Damaged in Little Havana Dealership Fire Tuesday Morning

A 90 percent chance of formation is forecast over the next five days as it moves to the west through the Atlantic.

Forecasters do not expect either potential system to impact South Florida or the United States at this point, but they will watch for any changes.

If either potential system is named, they will be named Odette and Peter while becoming the 15th and 16th named systems of the season.

The 2021 hurricane season has been an active one so far, with the 14 named storms by September 14th already equaling the average for an entire year. The five named hurricanes are below the average of seven while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane Season 2021FloridaNational Hurricane Center
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us