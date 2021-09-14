Two Potential Systems in Atlantic Could Become Named By Week's End: NHC

An already active 2021 hurricane season could have two more named systems by the end of the week with neither one expected to impact South Florida at this time.

The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure located north of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico is expected to form by midweek as it moves north-northwest.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The area could move later to the north through the Atlantic Ocean and away from the United States. A 60 percent chance of formation is forecast over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a second tropical wave just off the coast of Africa is producing a large area of showers and storms while showing signs of organization.

A 90 percent chance of formation is forecast over the next five days as it moves to the west through the Atlantic.

Forecasters do not expect either potential system to impact South Florida or the United States at this point, but they will watch for any changes.

If either potential system is named, they will be named Odette and Peter while becoming the 15th and 16th named systems of the season.

The 2021 hurricane season has been an active one so far, with the 14 named storms by September 14th already equaling the average for an entire year. The five named hurricanes are below the average of seven while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.