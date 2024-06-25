Gunman sought after 2 people shot in Miramar: Authorities

Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot at a commerce plaza in Miramar on Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 10700 block of Marks Way, according to Miramar Police.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, where their conditions are not known, police said.

A description of the shooter and the potential circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately provided.

Police said the businesses on the south side of the scene were locked down as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.