Miramar

Gunman sought after 2 people shot in Miramar: Authorities

Police are still searching for the person who fired the shots in the 10700 block of Marks Way

By NBC 6

Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot at a commerce plaza in Miramar on Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 10700 block of Marks Way, according to Miramar Police.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The victims were taken to an area hospital, where their conditions are not known, police said.

A description of the shooter and the potential circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately provided.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Police said the businesses on the south side of the scene were locked down as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

MiramarGun violence
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us