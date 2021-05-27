Two Teens Arrested in Murder of Mother and Son in Miami-Dade

More than three months after a 21-year-old man and his mother were gunned down in northeast Miami-Dade, police say they've arrested two teens in connection with the murders.

Demetrise Patterson, 18, and a 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday on second-degree murder charges in the Feb. 17 killings of 47-year-old Diana Ceballos and her son, 21-year-old Alexander Garrido, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

According to an arrest report, the teens and others had planned to rob Garrido, a drug dealer, after they arranged to meet Garrido to buy marijuana from him.

Garrido arrived at the meeting place in the 1200 block of Northeast 118th Street and got out of his car to sell the marijuana when Patterson, the other teen, and another gunman approached him with guns drawn, the report said.

The report said Garrido pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting at the suspects, who returned fire and shot Garrido several times, killing him.

The 17-year-old noticed someone in the front seat of Garrido's car and fired several shots into the car, killing Ceballos, who was sitting in the passenger seat, the report said.

All of the suspects fled the scene. Officials said detectives were able to identify the suspects through "investigative means."

Patterson and the teen were arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.