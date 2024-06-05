Two teens arrested in separate threats at two Broward schools: BSO

Two teens were arrested this week for separate threats at two Broward County schools, officials said.

The first case dates back to May 20, when a 15-year-old student at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach posted a video of himself on Instagram holding what appeared to be a gun while "posting verbiage construed to be a threat," Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

Detectives arrested the student when he arrived at school on Tuesday for written threats to kill.

He admitted to posting the video, detectives said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In the second case, Snapchat contacted law enforcement about a threat posted on May 31 by a 14-year-old student at Westglades Middle School in Parkland who threatened to conduct a school shooting, BSO officials said.

Detectives and the FBI began an investigation and detectives spoke with the student on Wednesday.

He admitted to posting the threat and was also arrested for written threats to kill.

Both teens were brought to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

"These arrests should serve as a reminder to parents, caregivers and students that making threats are no joking matter," BSO said in a statement. "These incidents are taken seriously, investigated fully and, when appropriate, may result in criminal charges."