One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting at an Opa-Locka body shop Monday afternoon.

According to Opa-Locka Police, the two men were shot near the 2300 block of Ali Baba Avenue. Both men were transported to a nearby hospital where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities have not released information on the victim's identity or on a possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back on air or online for updates.