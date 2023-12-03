Tyreek Hill ties 36-year-old record with his 8th straight game with over 100 yards receiving

Tyreek Hill has just tied Mark Duper's 36-year-old Miami Dolphins record with 8 straight 100-yard receiving games.

Duper set the record in 1986, the last year the Dolphins played in the fabled Orange Bowl.

Hill tied the record after breaking for a 60-yard touchdown in the second quarter after a deep throw by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, his second touchdown of the game.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hill's first touchdown was a 78-yarder early in the first quarter to give the Dolphins the lead and he celebrated it in style with a unique 'roller coaster' celebration.

Tyreek Hill opens the scoring in Washington 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/Rpg4efcUG5 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 3, 2023