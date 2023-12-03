Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill ties 36-year-old record with his 8th straight game with over 100 yards receiving

Hill tied the record after a 60-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders

By Nicolas Garcia

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill has just tied Mark Duper's 36-year-old Miami Dolphins record with 8 straight 100-yard receiving games.

Duper set the record in 1986, the last year the Dolphins played in the fabled Orange Bowl.

Hill tied the record after breaking for a 60-yard touchdown in the second quarter after a deep throw by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, his second touchdown of the game.

Hill's first touchdown was a 78-yarder early in the first quarter to give the Dolphins the lead and he celebrated it in style with a unique 'roller coaster' celebration.

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinsNFLWashington Commanders
