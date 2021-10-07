Broward County

U-Haul Van Ends Up in Plantation Lake After Driver Flees From Police

Plantation Police responded to reports of the truck being stolen just before 6 a.m. in the 8000 block of Cleary Boulevard, with the driver allegedly having a gun

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are searching for a driver who crashed a U-Haul van into a lake in Plantation while fleeing from police Thursday morning, officials said.

Aerial footage showed the van partially in the water around 6:30 a.m., with a large group of officers and police vehicles in a nearby parking lot.

According to Plantation Police, officers responded to reports of a person sleeping in the van just before 6 a.m. in the 8000 block of Cleary Boulevard. The person inside fled the scene in the van.

Surveillance footage showed the moment officers confronted the man in the van and shows him waking up and driving off, running over two poles.

Surveillance footage shows a U-Haul van driver fleeing from police in Plantation.

The van struck two other vehicles and crashed through a barricade, leaving the area before officers lost sight of it, officials said. Officers eventually found the van with its front end partially submerged in the lake in a gated community, but it was unoccupied.

A man who said he found the man sleeping in the van said he called 911 almost immediately.

"I knocked on his window and he didn’t budge. I noticed there was a gun in his lap so I went in the house and called the police," said the man, who didn't want to be identified.

Police said they're still searching for the driver.

