U.S. Border Patrol arrests member of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua: PBSO

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man who is allegedly a member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The man, a Venezuelan national, was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents, according to PBSO. They did not say when the arrest happened or provide his name, but they did share a mugshot of the suspect in a post on X.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miguel Moreno Contrera, 19

A search for that picture corresponds to Miguel Moreno Contrera, 19, who was arrested back in March for allegedly hitting his cousin in the face with a firearm during a fight over the victim’s sexuality in Lake Worth, a city about 10 miles south of Palm Beach.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

It was not immediately clear if this is the suspect’s second arrest or if he was in custody when his alleged connection to the gang was discovered.