U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing plane that took off from Fort Lauderdale Airport

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in the search for a small plane that was last seen 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island, Bahamas on Saturday.

The missing aircraft is reportedly a Cessna 402 that left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, with only one person on board.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force is the lead agency in this search -- for the possibly downed aircraft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

#Update @USCG crews continue to assist @TheRBDF with search efforts for a possible downed aircraft.



Last seen 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island, Bahamas, Saturday. #SAR pic.twitter.com/g6aAPovYUr — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 20, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.