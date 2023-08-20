U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing plane that took off from Fort Lauderdale Airport

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in the search for a small plane that was last seen 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island, Bahamas on Saturday.
The missing aircraft is reportedly a Cessna 402 that left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, with only one person on board.
The Royal Bahamas Defense Force is the lead agency in this search -- for the possibly downed aircraft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
