Uber Ride in Broward Ends in Stabbing: Sheriff's Office

An Uber ride in Broward County ended in a stabbing that left one person injured Thursday morning, authorities said.
Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident happened around 6 a.m. at a gas station along Pembroke Road near South Park Road.
The incident inovled an Uber driver and a passenger, but officials didn't say who stabbed who.
The person who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries. One person believed to be involved was seen being questioned by investigators.
Authorities had the area near the gas station closed off, with a large amount of blood on the ground.
No other information was immediately available.
