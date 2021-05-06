Uber Ride in Broward Ends in Stabbing: Sheriff's Office

An Uber ride in Broward County ended in a stabbing that left one person injured Thursday morning, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident happened around 6 a.m. at a gas station along Pembroke Road near South Park Road.

The incident inovled an Uber driver and a passenger, but officials didn't say who stabbed who.

The person who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries. One person believed to be involved was seen being questioned by investigators.

Authorities had the area near the gas station closed off, with a large amount of blood on the ground.

No other information was immediately available.

