Ultra Hosts ‘Virtual Audio Festival’ for Fans in Lieu of Cancelled Concert

This year's Ultra Music Festival may have been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in South Florida, but event organizers have found a way to bring the music to fans regardless.

Starting Friday evening, Ultra will host a 'Virtual Audio Festival' on SiriusXM with over 72 hours of DJ sets from festival artists who'd been scheduled to perform, including Afrojack, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix and Zedd, among others.

The limited-run channel will be broadcast on UMF Radio (Channel 52) from 5 p.m. on March 20 to 9 p.m. on March 22, ending with a two-hour set from Armin van Buuren. The 'festival' is also expected to air past sets from DJs who have performed at Ultra in recent years, such as Kygo and The Chainsmokers.

SiriusXM requires a subscription to listen, but Ultra granted free access codes to all those who had purchased tickets for its 2020 festival.

"Although the experience of joining together as one community under the sun can never be replaced, we refuse to give up on sharing our love of discovering new music with you," event organizers wrote in an email to ticket-holders.

"This weekend, we invite you to join us in our social distancing effort as we team up with SiriusXM to bring our fans the music of Ultra Miami for free."