Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Hosts ‘Virtual Audio Festival’ for Fans in Lieu of Cancelled Concert

This year's Ultra Music Festival was one of the first events to be cancelled in South Florida amid coronavirus concerns

General view of atmosphere at Ultra Music Festival
Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

This year's Ultra Music Festival may have been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in South Florida, but event organizers have found a way to bring the music to fans regardless.

Starting Friday evening, Ultra will host a 'Virtual Audio Festival' on SiriusXM with over 72 hours of DJ sets from festival artists who'd been scheduled to perform, including Afrojack, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix and Zedd, among others.

The limited-run channel will be broadcast on UMF Radio (Channel 52) from 5 p.m. on March 20 to 9 p.m. on March 22, ending with a two-hour set from Armin van Buuren. The 'festival' is also expected to air past sets from DJs who have performed at Ultra in recent years, such as Kygo and The Chainsmokers.

Local

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Florida Keys to Close Lodging to Visitors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 9 hours ago

What’s Being Done to Protect the Homeless During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

SiriusXM requires a subscription to listen, but Ultra granted free access codes to all those who had purchased tickets for its 2020 festival.

"Although the experience of joining together as one community under the sun can never be replaced, we refuse to give up on sharing our love of discovering new music with you," event organizers wrote in an email to ticket-holders.

"This weekend, we invite you to join us in our social distancing effort as we team up with SiriusXM to bring our fans the music of Ultra Miami for free."

This article tagged under:

Ultra Music Festivalcoronavirus outbreak
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us