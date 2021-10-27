Miami

Ultra Music Festival Returning to Bayfront Park in 2022

After being cancelled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ultra Music Festival is heading back to Miami in 2022.

The outdoor electronic music festival will take place from March 25 to March 27 at Bayfront Park, according to a news release. Headliners include David Guetta, DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Carl Cox and more.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

