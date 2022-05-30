UM Baseball Earn National Seed for NCAA Tournament; FSU, UF Also Selected

For the first time in six years, the road to the College World Series will begin at home for the Miami Hurricanes.

UM (39-18, 20-10 ACC) was selected as the No. 6 national seed in the NCAA tournament and will host one of the 16 regionals that begin Friday at Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park in Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes will play Canisius while Ole Miss will face Arizona in the double elimination tournament. Game times will be announced later.

Miami, which led the country with 13 wins against top-25 ranked teams and is one of just four Power Five programs with 20 conference wins, come in the tournament with a 3-6 record in their last nine games. UM won their regular season series finale against Notre Dame, but lost both games in last week's ACC Tournament.

The 'Canes, who will be making their third straight tournament appearance after missing the 2017 and 2018 tournaments, will not be the only Sunshine State program in the field of 64 teams selected.

The Florida Gators were selected as the No. 13 national seed and will host a regional in Gainesville starting Friday. UF (39-22, 15-15 SEC) will be making its 14th straight NCAA tournament appearance, facing Central Michigan while Liberty will take on Oklahoma.

UF, which won the season series against both the rival 'Canes and Florida State, won nine of their final 11 regular season games before making a run to the title game of the SEC Tournament, losing to eventual champions Tennessee.

Florida State will be making its 39th straight NCAA tournament appearance when it travels to the Auburn regional. The Seminoles (33-23, 15-15 ACC) will face UCLA while host Auburn will take on Southeastern Louisiana.

FSU won two of three games against Miami, their second straight season with a series victory over the 'Canes, before losing their final four regular season games. The Seminoles split their two games in last week's ACC Tournament.

All Florida schools are vying to make it to the CWS, which takes place June 16-27 in Omaha, Nebraska. Miami has won four CWS titles, but hasn't been back since 2016. Florida won the title in 2017 and hasn't been back since the 2018 tournament.

FSU has been to Omaha the most times without winning a title, having been 23 times and looking for their first appearance since the 2019 season.