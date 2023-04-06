UM Health System Case Study Shows COVID-19 Transmitted From Mother to Baby, Causing Brain Injury

Researchers at the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine published a study that showed in two cases, COVID-19 was transmitted from mothers to newborn babies through the placenta and caused brain damage.

The study titled “Maternal SARS-CoV-2, Placental Changes and Brain Injury in Two Neonates” was published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics.

In the study, two infants were admitted to the NICU unit at Holtz Children's Hospital and tested negative for the virus at birth but had significantly elevated SARS-CoV-2 antibodies detected in their bloodstream - indicating that "either antibodies crossed the placenta, or passage of the virus occurred and the immune response was the baby’s," according to the report.

Both infants experienced seizures, small head sizes and developmental delays, and one infant died at 13 months old.

“Many women are affected by COVID-19 during pregnancy, but to see these kinds of problems in their infants at birth was clearly unusual”, said Dr. Shahnaz Duara, the medical director of the NICU at Holtz Children’s Hospital and senior author on the study. “We’re trying to understand what made these two pregnancies different, so we can direct research towards protecting vulnerable babies.”

Early in the pandemic, a group of neonatologists had observed transient lung disease and sometimes blood pressure issues among newborns who had similarly tested negative at birth but were born to mothers who tested positive.

“If we saw a baby who presented this way, we would call it hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (brain damage caused by decreased blood flow),” said Dr. Michael Paidas, professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “But it wasn’t lack of blood flow to the placenta that caused this. As best we can tell, it was the viral infection.”

The authors stress that these were rare occurrences with UM clinicians having seen hundreds of pregnant women and delivering mothers with COVID-19 positivity. In both cases, the mothers contracted the infection in their second trimesters, and subsequently cleared it, but one had a repeat infection in their third trimesters.